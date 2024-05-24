What if no party secures a majority in elections?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The country goes to vote in national and provincial elections next week. This will be the most contested poll since 1994, with independents also participating.

Some polls have suggested that the African National Congress (ANC) could drop to below 51%, losing its majority.

But what happens if no party secures a majority?

In the absence of regulation on coalition governments… The constitution states that if the result of a National Assembly is not declared within the established period, – or if the results of the election are set aside by a court, the president must by proclamation set a date for another election, which must be held within 90 days of the date on which the election was set aside.