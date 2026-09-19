Western Free State faces Yellow Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning

A Yellow Level Two warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued over the western Free State for this weekend.

Forecaster Lungile Makondo says isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected across the central and western parts, with scattered activity in the extreme west.

The storms could bring heavy downpours, localised flooding, excessive lightning and strong, gusting winds.

“Severe thunderstorm is valid over the western parts of the Free State today. These storms may result in heavy downpours, localised flooding, susceptible areas, excessive lightning and strong winds. From Monday onwards, isolated showers, and then the showers expected across the province, through the remainder of the 7-day forecast period. With scattered activity along the Lesotho border on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cool today, becoming cool to warm from tomorrow. Continuing through the remainder of the forecast period.”

SA Weather Report | 19 September 2026

Credit: Lebohang Motshweneng