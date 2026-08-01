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Western Cape’s new police chief steps in amid violence crisis

  • Lieutenant General Sizakhele William Dyantyi has been appointed as the new Western Cape Provincial Commissioner.
  • Image Credits :
  • @GovernmentZA
SABC News

The newly appointed Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sizakhele Dyantyi has officially taken up his position.

His appointment comes as many communities across townships in areas including the Cape Flats buckle under gang-related gun violence, including extortion.


Dumisani Qwebe of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum has called on residents to allow Dyantyi to implement his policing strategy.

“I have known him for a long time. He was the cluster commander here in Nyanga, and he has been doing so many patrols in the Nyanga policing precinct, even in Samora. Before coming to Cape Town, he was the cluster commander in Queenstown. Even there, I know of his availability when he was called by the community. We don’t doubt any of his capabilities.”

VIDEO | Lt. Gen. Sizakhele Dyantyi calls for united front against Western Cape crime

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