The Western Cape cabinet says the government should activate the National Disaster Management Centre to mitigate the impact of the electricity crisis in the country. This follows a special cabinet meeting in Cape Town on the impact of the increasing rolling blackouts on the province.

The Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Minister, Anton Bredell, says he requested this from the National Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma but has had no response to date.

Bredell claims the provincial cabinet is concerned about the shortage of power and is drawing up contingency plans in case the electricity situation deteriorates further.

“We are deeply concerned and frustrated by the current load shedding and the negative impact it has on the Province and everyone who must cope with the disruptions on a daily basis. We are very much aware of people’s frustrations, anger, and fear, because Eskom cannot give clear answers on when load shedding will be resolved, nor is there any coordinated approach from the national government to mitigate the worst impact of this crisis.”

At the Cabinet meeting, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC), the City of Cape Town and the Provincial Department of Public Works presented their contingency plans and explained how they are lessening the impact of load shedding on citizens.

Integrated Contingency Plan

The Disaster Management Centre has presented the Integrated Contingency Plan for Major Electricity Disruptions, which is signed between the Western Cape Government and Eskom.

This plan sets out in detail how each stage of load shedding is to be managed and describes the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders.

Bredell says the PDMC has been on high alert since stage 6 load shedding was first implemented.

“We have requested all municipalities to report to us in detail on the status of their backup systems. Water and sewage pumps and all emergency services must be able to operate during high levels of load shedding. Municipalities can approach us for assistance in this regard,” Bredell adds.

The Department of Public Works presented real-time data that monitors diesel levels at hospitals to ensure backup power is always available.

The PDMC says it is in discussions with the major telecommunications companies about their backup power systems for their communication towers, to urgently secure communication networks during extended periods of load shedding.

“We know this is a stressful time for all. Eskom is a challenge that needs to be solved on a national level, but now we can all help through saving electricity, especially during peak hours,” Bredell says.

VIDEO: Rolling Blackouts I Constant rolling blackouts affect the tourism sector:

