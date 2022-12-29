The Western Cape Transport Department has expressed concern about the number of pedestrians being killed on the province’s roads.

Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker says of the 37 fatalities over the long weekend, 20 were pedestrians. He says drunk driving arrests are also worrying.

“Our 24/7 365-approach along with the vast majority of road users supporting our efforts is reaping rewards. We however remain concerned about the high number of drunk drivers with more than 75% of this week’s arrests being for drunk driving. Our colleagues in Emergency Metro Services have reported concerning high numbers of call-outs and we continue to appeal to all road users to exercise caution.”

The department of Transport raised concern about the number of pedestrians killed on the roads: