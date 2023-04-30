Western Cape Traffic authorities and police are monitoring a group of trucks parked on the side of the N1 between De Doorns and Touwsriver. This as truck drivers across the country embarked on a national strike this morning.

Trucks being pulled off the R31 in Kimberley pic.twitter.com/c42OC6umyM

— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) April 29, 2023

Provincial Traffic spokesperson Jandre Bakker says the trucks are currently neither on the road nor interfering with traffic in the area.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) indicated that it has mobilised all its resources to ensure measures are in place to prevent any form of lawlessness during the strike.

