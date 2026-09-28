Western Cape police say no arrests as yet in three mass shootings

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi says no arrests have been made yet in relation to the three mass shootings that took place in Cape Town this past weekend.

Twenty-one people were shot at a shisanyama in Lwandle, Strand on Sunday morning.

Ten of them died, while 11 were injured.

In a separate incident, four people were fatally shot in Site C, Khayelitsha while two people were shot and killed in the Joe Slovo Informal Settlement.

Dyantyi was speaking during an oversight visit to the Nyanga police station.

“In terms of the three incidents, we are still hard on the investigations. I have already assembled a team that will be looking into investigations of those murders. But what we do as the police and other law enforcement agencies, we are also looking into factors relating to those incidents. The issue of alcohol which is one of things that we are going to focus on in terms of addressing the issue of alcohol through the laws,” explains Dyantyi.

VIDEO | Update on Western Cape deadly shootings