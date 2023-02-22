The Western Cape government plans to establish a special taxi task team to address the challenges that the taxi industry is facing in the province.

The statement was made following a meeting between government officials and the taxi organisation South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) which resulted in averting a planned taxi strike which was scheduled to take place.

The organisation planned a shutdown of all taxi routes in protest against the authorities’ decision to increase traffic fines as well as impounding of taxis.

Provincial Mobility Minister Ricardo Mackenzie says, “I am delighted with the outcome of the urgent meeting with Premier Alan Winde, Mayor Hill-Lewis and SANTACO. It has resulted in the withdrawal of the planned minibus taxi industry stay away.”

“This indicates a show of good faith on all sides. We are committed to ongoing engagements between government and the industry in a special task team. We will work together to address the challenges faced by the minibus taxi industry and ensure people can travel safely,” Mackenzie says.

