The Western Cape Education Minister, David Maynier, says the aim of releasing the individual matric results at 11 o’clock this morning is to ensure that there are no errors.

The National Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga released the National Senior Certificate results in Randburg, Johannesburg, last night.

Matric Results 2022 | Western Cape Education MEC: David Maynier

The national pass rate is 80.1% – up three-point-five percentage points in 2021. Individual results are available on the national department’s website.

Maynier explains, “Principals at schools across the country only receive the results on the morning of the 20th with the statement of results for each learner. They must then check the results and report or confirm any anomalies that they may find. They can then advise their learners not to panic if there is an error and how to resolve it. Principals can also identify learners that may require additional support.”

A prayer meeting was held yesterday for the Class of 2022 at Hillcrest Secondary School in Mossel Bay.

Community leader, Dawid Kamfer, says those who have not performed as well as they would have liked, need support.

Matric Results 2022 | There’s improvement in Basic Education: Prof. Solomon Mawela