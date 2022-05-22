Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says they will be reintroducing the reward system for the anonymous reporting of illegal firearms.

Allen was speaking following a visit to Manenberg and Heideveld where there has been a flare-up in gang shootings.

The police’s Anti-Gang Unit and other services have been deployed to the areas to monitor the volatile situation.

Allen says the current situation is unacceptable.

“It is important to state that we will continue our efforts to combat crime with all stakeholders wherever it might occur. Criminals must know that they will not be able to rest. To further combat the shootings that are occurring in various communities, we will be reintroducing our rewards system for the anonymous reporting of where illegal firearms can be found. Further details about the system and how to report the whereabouts of an illegal firearm will be communicated over the coming days,” says Allen.

Meanwhile, eight people have been arrested in Cape Town after being found in possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and drugs in separate incidents.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says four of the suspects were arrested in Grassy Park after they were found in possession of prohibited firearms and the drug “Tik”.

Traut says they arrested a man in Mbekweni at a drug outlet in the Paarl area. He says they also arrested suspects in Delft.

“The 39-year-old man was searched and found in possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition. He was arrested and detained until his court appearance scheduled for Monday in Athlone. At around 05:15 the same unit arrested another suspect in possession of a 9mm pistol and an empty magazine in Bagzane Street, N2 Gateway. The 65-year-old man is also awaiting his court appearance on Monday,” says Traut.

