Table Mountain Cableway is one of the tourist attractions that will be opened this week.

The Western Cape government will launch the “We are Open” campaign this week, in an effort to revive the domestic tourism industry.

Premier Alan Winde says the nationwide lockdown has had a severe impact on jobs in the tourism industry.

The provincial government, in partnership with Wesgro, will embark on a campaign to showcase the best of the province. The popular Table Mountain cableway is one of the tourist attractions that will open this week, as well as the Two Oceans Aquarium.

Winde has cautioned both local tourists and tourism businesses to act responsibly by encouraging the wearing of masks and sanitising regularly during outings.

The Western Cape currently has 4068 active coronavirus cases. The province has a total of 105 093 confirmed cumulative cases, 97 136 recoveries and a total of 3889 deaths.

Winde released the latest stats in the province earlier on social media: