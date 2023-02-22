Metrorail in the Western Cape says it has suspended train services on all lines due to Eskom power supply problems.

Spokesperson, Zino Mihi, says technical teams from Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) have been on the ground since early this morning. She says repairs on the power supply infrastructure have started but it’s impossible to predict when the trains will be returned to service.

Metrorail has appealed for patience.

#RegionalUpdate

The lack of a communication network and Malfunctioning of panels operated by the TCO in our nerve center, i.e. RMTCC command room, has an influence on both train operations . Due to the RMTCC’s power outage, this forces the suspension of all regional services. — Metrorail W/Cape (@MetrorailWC) February 22, 2023