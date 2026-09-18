Western Cape strengthens response to Mpox follwing rise in cases

The Western Cape is strengthening its response to Mpox, following a rise in cases.

Fifteen confirmed cases have been recorded in the province since January, with 11 confirmed between August and 18 September.

Most cases are in Cape Town.

Symptoms may occur anywhere on the body, including the face, hands, feet, mouth and genital areas.

Western Cape Health Chief Operating Officer, Dr Saadiq Kariem, says residents should know the symptoms, avoid close contact and seek healthcare early.

“Anyone can get Mpox, but what matters is knowing the signs, understanding how it spreads and taking steps in protecting the people around you. If you develop symptoms, particularly a new or unexplained rash, sores and lesions, please avoid close contact with people and seek help with healthcare as soon as possible,” say Kariem.