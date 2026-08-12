Western Cape storm damage and losses near R10 billion

The Western Cape government says the costs of damage and losses caused by a severe storm in May this year are currently at nearly R10 billion.

Premier Alan Winde says the cost of repairs and recovery is expected to exceed the government’s current affordability levels.

He says provincial budgets will be reprioritised to ensure that critical recovery work can continue.

“This is devastating to our economy, and we’ve got to get to the rebuilding. We’ve put our applications in through Disaster Management, the National Minister of CoGTA and Treasury, and of course, we’ve got to wait for whatever allocation we get from the applications. But we can’t wait indefinitely.”

VIDEO | The storm in May also claimed 10 lives:

-Reporting by Vania Van Der Heever