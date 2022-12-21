Western Cape police say they are devising a strategy to clamp down on breeding extortion gangs.

Police management conducted safer festive season operations in Sea Point, Camps Bay, Imizamo Yethu and Muizenberg.

Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile says they’re increasing resources in hotspot areas over the festive season.

“We want to have more boots in the ground so that people see and feel safe. We want to clamp trio crimes such as cash-in-transit, robberies and hijackings. That is our concentration. We want to focus on fire and there are increased stabbings we want to take these away”, says Patekile.

#sapsWC Imizamu Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay was also visited and foot patrols were conducted to enhance #PoliceVisibility and also bolster #SaferFestiveSeason operations through the deployment of specialised Units such as TRT. Compliance conducted at various shops. ML pic.twitter.com/mTYST5U1Bq — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 20, 2022

VIDEO: Western Cape police conduct campaign as part of Safer Festive Season: