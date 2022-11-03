Police in George in the Southern Cape have confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of R 1,4 million during an early morning raid at two premises situated at Thembalethu.

Police spokesperson, Chris Spies says they arrested a 33-year-old woman at a house in zone 9 after finding nearly 20 000 mandrax tablets and 1,3kg of tik.

At another house in zone 9, police arrested a 34-year-old man with mandrax tablets and tik estimated at about R 8 000.

Spies says both suspects remain in police custody and will appear in court once charged.