Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, says key road projects currently underway in the Central Karoo are progressing well.

These include a 250-million routine maintenance on the N12 which links traffic coming from the N1 towards Oudtshoorn.

Simmers says the C1183 project has created 317 job opportunities, with 176 being youth and 87 women.

He says one of the 12 appointed sub-contractors is a 100% women-owned enterprise. Simmers says he is happy with the progress being made…

“The C1183 project is on track to be completed timeously and that is crucial as this is a strategic passageway to one of the province’s key tourist destinations.

Through this project we are not only rehabilitating the road infrastructure but also creating sustainable economic opportunities for the local communities in the surrounding areas.”

Meanwhile the Department of Transport is embarking on an ambitious national project to repair potholes across South Africa (SA).

Operation Vala Zonke I Government embarks on a national project to repair all potholes: Mbalula

Operation Vala Zonke is part of a 16-month campaign, focusing on provincial and municipal roads.

It will be spearheaded by South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), which is expected to work with provincial and municipal officials.

Minister @MbalulaFikile will officially announce the labour-intensive programme to fix potholes across all provinces. The main launch of the programme will happen TOMORROW Monday, 08 August 2022 #ValaZonke #KwalaKaofela @GPDRT_ @SANRAL_za @lwaphesheya_k pic.twitter.com/BME1XxN76A — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) August 7, 2022