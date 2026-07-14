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Western Cape rebuilds storm-hit infrastructure

The aftermath of the severe weather condition in the Western Cape.
  • The aftermath of the severe weather condition in the Western Cape.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC NEWS
SABC

The Western Cape Government says it is making steady progress in repairing and rebuilding roads, bridges and provincial infrastructure damaged during storms which lashed the province in May.

Of the 230 provincial roads that were closed, only 51 remain blocked. The storms displaced over 200,000 people and resulted in damage to the tune of R9 billion.

Authorities say the aim is to build back better and to ensure that the replaced infrastructure will be resilient to withstand future severe weather events.

“We have shown in the past when we built a bridge in Ashton, we built a bridge that was really something from an engineering point of view, which gave a lot of hope for our engineering students in university, but we built the first suspension bridge offsite and moved it onsite. So, it was a major feat, but it was designed in such a way that it will not wash away again. It’s been tested, and I think the exact same thing with designing the extra culverts on the road into Citrusdal was quite amazing,” says Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde.

 VIDEO| A trail of destruction left by the storm in the Western Cape:

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