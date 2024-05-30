Western Cape police chief says one arrest in election fraud case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile says one person has been arrested for alleged voter fraud

The province has not had any serious voting-related incidents.

Patekile says as far as arrests, we arrested one person, that is election-related. The person allegedly voted twice in the City of Cape Town, the investigation will continue on how he voted twice but he is now in custody.

Furthermore, Patekile says elections in the province have been peaceful and without serious incidents. Forty-nine hotspot polling stations were identified in the province.

He says despite the hotspots, safety and security were always maintained. “Many things we looked at, civil intolerance, politics, general crimes, we looked where deployed more members that is what we achieved.”