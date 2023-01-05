The Western Cape police have arrested one suspect and recovered stolen copper cables worth R 400 000 in Paarl East, Boland.

The arrest occurred during a raid in the community of Chicago.

Police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala says, “The station received a tip-off and assembled a team of crime prevention unit members, sector managers and new recruits to follow up on the information. They subsequently raided three houses in Chicago, when at the third house, a bucket filled with stripped copper wire was found. The police arrested a man in his early fifties on the scene and the copper was confiscated. Once charged, the suspect will appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court.”