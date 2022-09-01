The Western Cape Legislature has suspended activities following the death of Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Lorraine Botha.

Botha passed away on Wednesday at the age of 57.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Lorraine Botha, a cherished member of the @WCProvParl. Since 2014, Lorraine served in many roles, the last of which was as the chief whip. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/6YWVXlSbvX — DA Western Cape (@WesternCapeDA) September 1, 2022

She also served as Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education and Social Development.

Legislature Speaker Mazisole Mnqasela,” As an expression of respect to honour the late honourable Botha, our dear Chief Whip and her family. Having consulted with the political parties represented in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, we have suspended all the activities for the rest of the week in this Parliament to give her that respect.”

It is with sadness that the WCPP informs you about the untimely passing of Hon Chief Whip Lorraine Botha earlier today. The Members & staff offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends, colleagues & party, @Our_DA Statement by Speaker @mnqasela: https://t.co/ZFGmhxrvGE pic.twitter.com/HzEUCJVp9m — WesternCapeProvParl (@WCProvParl) August 31, 2022