The Western Cape Mobility Department says it will enhance road safety campaigns in the coming weeks to mark Transport Month.

Authorities launched the campaign on the West Coast near Langebaan on Sunday.

Dozens of vehicles were stopped and searched.

Provincial Mobility Minister, Daylin Mitchell says more operations will be conducted throughout the month.

“We will be focusing on integrated transport operations with various stakeholders, but also moving it to public transport spaces, to pedestrian spaces, to ultimately ensure that whoever uses the road are equipped and educated about the safety of the roads and how to use roads as we endeavour to create or reduce road fatality on our roads in the Western Cape as we lead up to the festive season.”