The Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism Department has launched a R5 million export booster fund programme, which aims to support businesses to increase their export products.

Western Cape’s MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger says expanding exports of products and services remains the province’s priority area of growth for jobs strategy.

Wenger says the projections indicate that a 10% increase in exports could generate an estimated additional R6 billion to the Western Cape Gross Domestic Product, creating more jobs.

The fund will support among others, product reformulation and refinement, international packaging, labelling, and printing requirements as well as product registration with relevant international bodies in export markets.