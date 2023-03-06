The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness says Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams have been targeted by violent criminals on 10 occasions this year.

Over the past weekend EMS teams were targeted in Parow, Langa and Pinelands.

On Saturday, an ambulance crew escaped a robbery at gunpoint as they were travelling towards Elsies River. The following day, a crew member was slapped in the face by a patient who refused assistance in Langa.

Department Spokesperson, Byron La Hoe has condemned the assaults on EMS crews.

He says although most attacks did not result in serious physical injuries, essential healthcare services to the most vulnerable have often been disrupted and the staffs have been traumatised.