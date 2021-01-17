[File photo] Police are still hunting for the three suspects.

The Western Cape Government Health Department has strongly condemned another armed robbery that took place at the Retreat Community Health Centre.

The first took place on Christmas Day when security guards were robbed of their personal belongings.

Health Department Spokesperson, Natalie Watlington says they are deeply distressed by the criminal attacks on their staff and community members. She says the matter has been reported to the authorities and services have resumed.

“Emergency Health services at Retreat CHC will temporarily only be available from 07:00 to 17:00. All emergencies after 17:00 will be diverted to Victoria Hospital. Our MOU (Midwife Obstetrics Unit) will remain open for 24 per day. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Captain Andre Traut says the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Traut says a man and his wife were robbed of three cell phones and cash.