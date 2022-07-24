The Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has the technical skills needed to help to address the shortage at Eskom.

He says the power utility urgently needs senior artisans and experienced engineers.

Winde says the province has numerous accredited programmes focusing on artisanal skills.

He has urged young emerging engineers in the province to set their sights on Eskom to contribute to finding solutions to the country’s energy crisis.

The City of Cape Town calls on Eskom to differentiate between compliance and performance:

“It is no secret that one of the many challenges facing Eskom is the lack of skilled employees such as engineers. I urge young budding engineers in the province to set their sights on Eskom to do their bit to tackle the country’s energy crisis and the growing need for more power generation going into the future,” says Winde.

“This presents the province’s youth, those who intend to pursue careers in the fields related to energy production, with opportunities to work at Eskom and to help it in the future.”