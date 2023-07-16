The Western Cape government has made a plea to communities to stand together and support law enforcement units in their efforts to combat crime.

The latest crime statistics for the period of January to March this year have revealed alarming figures, with 8 Western Cape police stations ranking among the top 30 stations nationwide for recorded murders. One specific area, Delft on the Cape Flats, has already reported a staggering 30 murders in the first three months of this year alone.

The Western Cape Provincial Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight, Reagen Allen, has emphasised the province’s commitment to reducing the murder rate by 50% by 2029.

In order to achieve this goal, Allen has stressed the importance of investing in law enforcement units and ensuring the safety of residents across the province.

Allen states, “We have and will continue investing in these units to ensure residents throughout the province can live in safer areas. Each and every one of us has a responsibility to support all law enforcement units, including the South African Police Service. It is only through cooperation and collaboration that we would be able to overcome crime and ultimately reduce the murder rate by 50% across the province by 2029.”

The Western Cape government recognises that addressing the issue of crime requires a collective effort from both authorities and communities. By joining forces and working together, it is believed that significant progress can be made in creating safer environments and reducing crime rates in the Western Cape.