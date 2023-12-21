Western Cape govt condemns farmer’s murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Ivan Meyer, has condemned the killing of a farmer and the assault on his wife on their farm outside Van Ryhynsdorp.

Seventy-two-year-old Willem van der Westhuizen was killed and his wife, Christine, was seriously injured.

The incident occurred on Monday.

Police say five men with balaclavas used the back door to enter the elderly couple’s house.

The woman managed to escape the following morning to seek help.

No arrests have been made as yet.

Meyer says the senseless, violent attacks on producers and agriculture workers must be condemned.

He says criminality undermines the growth of the economy and job creation.

AfriForum’s Jacques Broodryk on the latest farm murder statistics:

