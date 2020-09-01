Winde says the provincial government will respond to the court ruling in due course.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says his legal team will study a High Court ruling which set aside the R135 million sale of the old Tafelberg school property in Sea Point to a private developer.

The decision to sell the property to Phyllis Jowell Day School for five years faced strong opposition from civil society organisations and the NGO Ndifuna Ukwazi. They say the property can be used for affordable housing.

“We will take this 200-page document, study it, our legal team and our department of public works will look at it and come with a more comprehensive reply. We do note that the sale of the property had been in courts for a long time brought by the Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi and we do note that in the meantime we have started inner-city housing opportunities.”