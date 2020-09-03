Premier Alan Winde says residents should continue to wear their face masks, wash their hands and maintain safe social distancing in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Western Cape Government has called on the public to be extra vigilant and maintain COVID-19 safety protocols in order to prevent a second wave of the pandemic.

The daily rate of confirmed cases is currently 10 times less than it was during the initial peak of the virus, with around 250 cases being recorded daily in the province at this stage.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 September.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 630 595, the total number of deaths is 14 389 and the total number of recoveries is 553 456.

The Western Cape Department of Health says the COVID-19 case load, mortality and hospitalisation data in the province…

He was speaking online during his weekly digital media briefing.

“We need to make sure that we’re opening up our economy even further, we need to make sure that we can reduce these lockdown levels so that we can enable this environment, bearing in mind that our behaviour is managed by our response to masks and social distancing. So we need to have that responsibility in our system.”

Join our LIVE digicon on the provincial response to Covid-19

Currently, there are more than 3200 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

An epidemiology expert at the University of Cape Town, Professor Mary-Ann Davies was speaking online, during Premier Winde’s weekly digital media briefing.

“We are starting to see a decline. We’re down to less than 250 cases a day and just to put that in perspective, at the peak of the epidemic where we now that we were under ascertaining cases considerably the number of cases per day was about 10 times that.”