The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre is putting measures in place to deal with what is predicted to be a very cold weekend in the Western Cape.

An intense cut-off low weather system is making landfall this evening, and heavy rains, strong coastal winds, together with very low temperatures and snow over high lying areas are expected.

Spokesperson for the Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, Wouter Kriel says, “We are specifically concerned about areas in the Overstrand and the Garden Route Districts and also concerned around snowfall in high-lying areas. We are requesting that people should rather postpone plans for outdoor activities this weekend. We have also met with Cape Nature and with other stakeholders to consider the possible closing of routes where people might be walking this weekend.”