The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) and education lobby group Equal Education are challenging amendments made to the Western Cape Provincial Education Act, with regard to donor-funded and collaboration schools.

They have hauled the Provincial Education Department to court.

They say the rights of parents, learners and educators are being infringed upon, due to their reduced representation on school governing bodies.

The Western Cape Education Department says it currently has 14 donor and collaboration schools. These, they say, provide no fee education for over 12 000 learners in poor communities in the province.

Collaboration schools are a partnership between the Department and an operating partner, like an NGO.

Minister of Education in the Western Cape David Maynier has described the High Court challenge as unfortunate.

“Our collaboration school donors contributed over R325 million to our schools to date, a contribution to our education sector that otherwise would not have been made. We are generally seeing a positive trend in systemic tests and matric results at these schools, but this is not the only reason the model is valuable, learners at collaborative schools also benefit from access to opportunities made possible by the involvement of operating partners,” says Maynier.

Infringement of rights

SADTU in the province is accusing the Department of outsourcing its responsibility of providing quality public education.

Deputy Provincial Secretary Sibongile Kwazi says while they are not opposed to donor funding, it should not infringe on the rights of educators, learners and parents, who now have less representation on school governing bodies.

Kwazi elaborates, “Our main beef is that the parents must have majority voice and collaboration at schools. Now it is this collaboration partners who have the majority voice because they must now form 50% of the governing body and the other 50% will be comprised of parents, teachers, which means now they are diluting the voice of the parents in that governing body.”

The two groups are also challenging the concept of intervention facilities for learners found guilty of serious misconduct.

Equal Education’s Nontsikelelo Dlulani says the changes allow schools to send learners found guilty of serious misconduct, to intervention facilities for up to a year.

Dlulani says the description of the intervention facility is vague and inconsistent with the constitution and the South African Schools Act.

“What is this intervention facility, what are the referrals, but also what are the programs, what does a day look like in this intervention facility because it is not described as a school. It’s described as a facility because we know what happens in a school from 8am- 3pm, but we don’t know what happens in this intervention facility,” adds Dlulani.

They’re asking the Cape Town High Court to declare collaboration and donor-funded schools as well as intervention facilities unlawful.

The matter continues.