The Western Cape Education Department says parents have until May 25 to apply for 2024 school admissions.

Provincial Education Minister David Maynier says this will, however, be considered as late applications since the deadline was earlier this month.

He says they have received nearly 166 000 on-time applications.

Maynier has appealed to parents of Grade 1 and 8 learners to apply.

“Parents are still able to capture applications on the online system, but they will be flagged as late applications. The deadline for late applications will be May 25, 2023. We must work together to ensure a smooth start to 2024.”