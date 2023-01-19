Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier says they are optimistic that the Matric Class of 2022 will see a high pass rate despite challenges over the last few years.

The National Senior Certificate results will be released this evening while individual results will be available at schools in the province from Friday morning.

Maynier says the matriculants faced many struggles during their final years of schooling.

“They were one of the last to go back to school in 2020 and were not in school in 2021. They also faced the challenges of load shedding and a major taxi strike in Cape Town during their exams; on the other hand, they have had a tremendous amount of support from their teachers, district officials and their parents. The candidates themselves have shown a real dedication to their studies.”

