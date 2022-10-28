The Western Cape Education Department says its all systems go for the final matric exams which officially start next week Monday.

The department says the practical exams for Computer Applications Technology and Information Technology went well.

More than 900 000 learners will sit for the exams nationwide.

Provincial Education Minister, David Maynier, says in the Western Cape, nearly 74 000 candidates will write a total of 124 exam papers, starting with English Home Language, First Additional Language, and Second Additional Language on Monday.

He says, “We are pleased that our practical exams were completed without incident this week, despite load shedding concerns. Load shedding is less of an issue for the written exams, as venues are required to have natural light, and if there are any problems, learners can be shifted to another venue to write. Our districts monitor the situation closely and deal with any problems that arise on a case by case basis.”

Free State

On Monday, Free State matric learners said their dedication and commitment throughout the year will finally pay off, as more than 35 000 students in the province are ready to sit for their final exams.

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe said they are combat-ready for the 2022 matric exams.

The department held a national senior certificate pledge signing ceremony at Ipetleng Secondary school in Petrusburg.

The pledge is in an effort to adopt a proactive approach to the elimination of examination-related irregularities.

The province recorded the highest matric pass rate in the country by obtaining 85% last year.

VIDEO Free State matric learners ready for their exams:

