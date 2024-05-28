‘Western Cape dam levels satisfactory’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Western Cape Department of Water and Sanitation says dam levels in the province are currently at over 57% compared to 54% last year.

Provincial Head, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, says they are satisfied with the dam storage levels.

She says the Theewaterskloof Dam near Grabouw is currently at 81% while the Wolwedans near Mossel Bay and Bulshoek at Clanwilliam stand at 97%.

Bila-Mupariwa has urged the public to use water sparingly ahead of the rainy season.

The dams in and around Cape Town form part of the Western Cape Water Supply System, which is an integrated and collectively managed system of dams, pump stations, pipelines and tunnels.

In addition to servicing Cape Town, the system supplies water to towns in the Overberg, Boland, West Coast, and Swartland areas, and provides irrigation water for agriculture.

Western Cape dam levels increase to nearly 66%: