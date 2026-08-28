Western Cape CPF Board welcomes 6.7% drop in murders

The Western Cape Community Policing Forum (CPF) Board has cautiously welcomed a 6.7% decrease in murders in the province. This follows the release of the latest national quarterly crime statistics by acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia .

This is for the period between April and June this year, in comparison with the same time, last year.

Western Cape CPF Board chairperson, Francina Lucas, says the decline is encouraging, but more needs to be done to curb the killings.

A crime expert says the deployment of soldiers under Operation Prosper has failed to curb deadly gang violence in the Western Cape. This comes as more than 170 people were reportedly murdered in just two weeks, with communities including Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain… pic.twitter.com/PGF1VCs9eM — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 3, 2026

She says communities, particularly on the Cape Flats, continue to face too many murders.

“We want to acknowledge the work that police has done together with all other law enforcement agencies, as well as the community volunteers. However, we remain concerned that the murders in the Western Cape, on the Cape Flats especially, is still a lot. And we feel that more needs to be done so that we can curb the killings on the Cape Flats,” says Lucas.

VIDEO | 2026/2027 Q1 Crime Statistics media briefing

