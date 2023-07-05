The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape says it will be marching to the Provincial Legislature and Parliament on Thursday, as part of their provincial leg of a national one day strike.

The union’s provincial secretary, Malvern De Bruyn, says the march is to highlight their unhappiness over the current state of the economy, job losses and high crime rates among others.

De Bruyn says the aim is to communicate, through a memorandum, that workers are disappointed in the lack of salary increases in the public sector that does not match up with the cost of living.

He says the strike is protected.

“The memorandum will outline our disappointment with the high crime levels, corruption, job losses, high unemployment, high interest rates and high tariffs. We are also calling for the implementation of the Zondo Commission’s recommendations.”

“We are calling on workers to come out in their numbers on Thursday, so that we can express our disappointment in government as well as the province. The march is protected, workers are covered,” explains De Bruyn.

The video is the full interview with Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi: