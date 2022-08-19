Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight Minister, Reagen Allen, has welcomed the return of a six-year-old boy who was kidnapped in front of his house in Kensington earlier this week.

Shanawaaz Asghar was abducted on his way to school on Wednesday.

He has since been reunited with his family. No arrests have been made.

Allen says there’s been an 8% increase in kidnappings in the province in the last quarter. He says the matter requires urgent intervention.

“I’d like to thank those who have played a role in the return of the boy. I should, however, state that it is concerning that no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should urgently contact the SAPS so that those responsible for this crime can be arrested and prosecuted. Kidnappings in this province require urgent attention and intervention. I am in the process of engaging various stakeholders so that these type of matters can be addressed.”