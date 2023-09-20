Western Cape communities reaching out for help: Gift of the Givers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers says teams has been inundated with calls from communities affected by flooding and strong winds asking for assistance in Western Cape.

Thousands of residents from mostly informal settlements including Philippi, Nomzamo, Gugulethu are experiencing discomfort.

In Ward 99 in Khayelitsha at least 4 000 residents have been displaced.

The Weather Service has issued warnings for strong winds and heavy rainfall in the coming days.

🌧️⚠️Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 8 July 2024.

As well as the weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 9 – 10 July 2024.#saws #weatheroutlook #Southafricanweather #weatherupdate pic.twitter.com/Y3kSifQXKZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 7, 2024

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay says the numbers of residents needing assistance increases by the hour.

“Here we see people streaming in for aid. Their homes and food have been contaminated, washed away and for the next coming few days its looking bleak for these people. Logistically we are very stretched, to getting to all the informal settlements in time. Our phones have not stopped ringing and Lwandle Nomzamo for example is 50% under water. Speaking to the local councillor there, he said it’s close to 2 000 people affected. So, it’s gonna be a busy few days for Gift of the Givers’ teams.”

