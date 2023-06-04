Chicken and egg farmers have been warned to increase the biosecurity measures on their farms. This follows the outbreak of five highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses at two farms in the Western Cape.

The bird flu outbreak has led to concerns of a chicken and egg shortage after a number of items were pulled from several store shelves during the week.

The government is engaging with the South African Poultry Association and all poultry farmers including those with birds kept as a hobby or for zoo purposes, to adhere to strict biosecurity measures.

The video below has more on the story: