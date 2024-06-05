Western Cape AZAPO leader shot dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Azanian People’s Organisation (AZAPO) leader in the Western Cape, Mzimkhulu Nojozi, has been shot dead outside his home in Gugulethu.

AZAPO spokesperson, Thole Somdaka, says the 63-year-old served in various structures of AZAPO and through his efforts AZAPO has been advocating for guns to be removed from civilians for over 20 years.”

“He was also involved in the Black Students Excel programme which was the flagship of AZAPO. It was aimed at empowering black children by providing them with literature programmes at foundational level. He was a maths and physics teacher.”