The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it has summoned Danville Smith to appear before it after his arrest.

Smith, who is a member of provincial legislature, was charged for theft of motor vehicles and fraud along with two other suspects last week.

He was released on R10 000 bail after appearing in the Vredendal Magistrates’ Court.

ANC Provincial Spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni says: “We’ve noted the very serious charges against comrade Danville. We have also noted his appearance at court. This is the second time that comrade Danville was charged in 12 months or so. He has been on step aside. So, we have now noted an additional charge in a separate case. In line with the policies of the organisation, we have summoned him to appear before officials of the province.”

Step aside

In May last year, Smith stepped aside as member of the Western Cape legislature and recused himself from all party responsibilities in the region.

Smith faces charges of corruption relating to a Hawks’ probe into alleged irregularities at the Cederberg Municipality when he was ward councillor in Lamberts Bay.

Smith appeared in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court to face the charges on April 9. He served as the party’s treasurer of the West Coast for nine years.