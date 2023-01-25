The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province should march to the Eskom offices, not the offices of the ANC, to protest against the ongoing rolling blackouts.

The DA says the ANC-led government is to blame for the country’s energy crisis. The DA provincial leaders gathered on the Parade in Cape Town. They will march from Darling Street to ANC’s provincial office in the CBD to the ANC offices.

ANC member Bongani Ngcombolo, who is at the party’s provincial office, says they are ready to defend the ANC offices against the DA.

“The reason members of the ANC are gathered here, we hear that the DA is leading the march towards the office of the ANC. We are here to defend the ANC office because they must march to Eskom, not the ANC office. We are all frustrated by the electricity power crisis in South Africa, but you can’t march to the ANC’s office. It’s wrong.”

DA-led by Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, DA Provincial leader, Tertuis Simmers and Party Federal Chairperson, Ivan Meyer – all gathered on the Parade and march from Darling Street through to Adderly Street where ANC offices are situated.

Allan Winde addresses DA supporters in Cape Town:

The DA is demanding that the ANC must end the rolling blackouts, alleging that party’s policies are responsible for the energy crisis the country has been facing over the past fifteen years.

The ANC Youth League on the other hand claims that the action by the leading opposition party in the country is provocative. It says it is prepared to defend its mother body from any outside attack.

The ANC has also gone on record saying the protest by the DA is misdirected and amounts to cheap political mileage ahead of the national elections next year.

ANCYL member Nonceba Mhlauli addresses ANC supporters