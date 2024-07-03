Western Cape ANC hopes spirit of GNU will filter down provincially

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ANC in the Western Cape says it is hoping that the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) will have a positive impact on Western Cape politics.

The party says it believes that this will assist and expedite service delivery to citizens. The ANC says it will remain a robust opposition party at provincial level despite it losing four seats in the provincial legislature, leaving it with eight seats.

It says the DA and other parties in the GNU bring in a new era of politics that is needed to unfold at provincial level too.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson, Khalid Sayed, “Cooperation has always taken place even without a GNU. Here in the province, I take the example of the Children’s Commissioner, initially the DA did not want a Children’s Commissioner, we engaged, we debated in committees, we’ve got a Children’s Commissioner today in the Western Cape. But what it does set the basis for though and this is where we are hopeful, is that where we do put policy proposals or interventions on the table, when doing our oversight, that the spirit of the GNU, of a politics of consensus, ensures that when we engage each other, our proposals and interventions are not looked at within the context of petty party-political fights.”