The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has distanced itself from the various legal matters some of its members are involved in.

The latest member of the party in the province to be arrested is member of the Provincial Legislature and Regional Treasurer of the ANC in the West Coast, Danville Smith.

Smith has been charged with theft of motor vehicles and fraud along with two other suspects last week.

The Interim Provincial Working Committee says they have also noted the arrest of the branch Secretary of the Dullah Omar region, Bulelani Yosana, on a charge of murder.

ANC Convener in the province Lerumo Kalako says: “The ANC in the province takes these matters in a very serious light and will act decisively to protect its image and integrity and will not be associated with acts of criminality that border on the very standing of the ANC in society. As such the ANC distances itself and its membership from the ongoing court processes, while we continue to respect the rules of natural justice.”