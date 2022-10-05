The Western Cape Education Department says it will offer up to 500 qualified Grade R teachers permanent posts with benefits from January next year.

The announcement comes on World Teachers Day.

The offer applies to teachers who are already employed at a school in a subsidised Grade R position.

The department also says that it is in the process of exploring a qualification pathway that would allow underqualified Grade R practitioners to obtain the required qualifications for appointment.

The appointments will cost more than R320 million over the next three years.

Provincial Education Minister David Maynier says the step reflects the importance of the foundation phase.

“This move demonstrates our firm commitment to strengthening early learning in our province, and to supporting our teachers who play such a pivotal role in our children’s lives. The teachers of the Western Cape are our department’s most asset, and we must do all that we can to support them.”

In the tweet video below, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi sends best wishes to teachers on World Teachers Day: