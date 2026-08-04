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Westbury residents to march against gang violence, drug-related crime

  • FILE | Westbury residents are protest against the increase in gang violence in the area.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Tshimangadzo Ntsumbedzeni

Residents of Westbury in Johannesburg are expected to march on Tuesday to demand urgent action against escalating gang violence and drug-related crime.

Community leader Bishop Dulton Adams says people want a long-term intervention rather than temporary police deployments.

The area remains one of Gauteng’s gang violence hotspots, with many residents fearing for their lives.

Adams has called for stronger policing and long-term interventions to tackle crime and gangsterism.

Adams says, “See the numbness and the ‘zombiness’ is perpetuated by not only the communities, but by government itself, the security cluster, which is supposed to actually be the ones that actually begin to mitigate and challenge what is happening in Westbury.”

“Law enforcement is also the challenge in terms of their visibility. So, what they do is they come into the area and they convoy. They don’t walk around in the community. They don’t do search and stop-and-searches,” adds Adams.

Video | The community marches against criminal activities:

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