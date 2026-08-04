Westbury residents say gang violence has traumatized them

Community leaders in Westbury Johannesburg have called on residents to take ownership of the fight against gang violence saying lasting change will require both community involvement and stronger law enforcement.

Speaking during a community gathering at the Mabaleng Open Grounds, Bishop Dalton Adams urged residents to work together with authorities while also calling for improved intelligence-driven policing to root out those supplying illegal firearms and fueling violence in the area.

He says the community must be the change they want to see.

“I think the community must really stand up, own up and be the change that they want to see. When it comes to SAPS, it is important that we need to get intelligence and we need to engage the security cluster because I know the systems of government, it is easy for me to pinpoint issues and press buttons that normal community members may not be able to. We want people from other areas to come and do the intelligence work for us. So, if guns are being sold to communities, it must be rooted out, and those responsible must face consequence management.”

The community says repeated shootings have not only claimed the lives of suspected gang members but have also affected innocent residents, including children and teenagers caught in the crossfire.

Community members say alongside stronger policing, greater psychosocial support is needed to help families deal with trauma, grief and the cycle of retaliation that continues to fuel the violence.

They say many children who lose loved ones to gang violence grow up with feelings of anger and revenge, increasing the risk of continued violence in the community.

Video: Crime in Westbury | Community leaders speak out