Police Minister Bheki Cele will be visiting the Sophiatown police station in Johannesburg on Thursday morning, following an escalation of gang violence in the area.

Six separate shooting incidents have been reported since last Friday, claiming two lives and injuring 11 others.

Cele, joined by Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, will receive an assessment briefing on the crime levels in the Westbury and Newclare policing precincts.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says, “The purpose of the meeting is to establish the effectiveness of the operational response to the violence, which includes amongst other SAPS units, Crime Intelligence, Public Order Police (POP), Technical Response Team (TRT) and Anti Gang Unit (AGU).”

The video below is reporting on the shooting incident in Westbury: